Dumpster that floated down St. Johns river from Singletons during Nicole damaged a neighbors boat and dock

Neighbor Tim Beasley says he wants to know who is responsible for the dumpster and who is going to pay the damages.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole left Tim Beasley a gift he did not want.

“Well you can kind of look and see what I have, I got me a dumpster out of it. During the storm I got a call from my neighbors that I got a dumpster on my dock and when I arrived the dumpster was about half way down the dock," said Beasley.

Beasley ended up calling FWC and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. They came and flipped the dumpster upside down and sunk it so it wouldn’t go anywhere.

Beasley says this dumpster caused some damage.

"What it done is it stuck in the back of the engines and then I guess the wave height finally jarred it loose and then it kind of tumbled and the currant carried it down and it just bounced along the dock all the way to wear you see it now," said Beasley.

Beasley wants to know who is responsible to the damages to his boat and his dock and also who is coming to get.

First Coast News reached out to a Waste Pro employee who says they leased dumpsters to Singleton’s Seafood Shack and are working with the business to try to figure out the next steps.

We reached out to Singleton’s Seafood Shack, the restaurant did not want to comment.

For Beasley, he just wants figured out so he can begin repairing his damaged property.

“Man I just want somebody to come get their dumpster and then try to figure out what we got to do. I mean its not a whole lot of stuff but at the end of the day I don’t want to pay this. I don’t want to do this its not mine," said Beasley.