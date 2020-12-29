St. Johns River Ferry will suspend service for two months for upgrades

The upgrades include pavement rehabilitation and markings, new bulkheads and construction of new public restroom facilities at the Mayport landing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Service on the St. Johns River Ferry will be suspended for roughly two months while it undergoes a series of upgrades.

The suspension will last up to eight weeks starting Jan. 6, 2021.

The upgrades include pavement rehabilitation and markings, new bulkheads, catwalk improvements, construction of new public restroom facilities at the Mayport landing and more.

The estimated cost of the haul out is $2.6 million and the estimated cost of the Phase IV improvement project is $6.6 million.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced July 24 the award of a $5.2 million grant to continue improvements and upgrades to the Ferry.

This is the latest round of upgrades spearheaded by the JTA since it assumed operations of the Ferry in 2016.

For more information, visit ferry.jtafla.com