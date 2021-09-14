St. Johns River Ferry returns to service

The JTA took the ferry out of service on Saturday after a part in the boat's steering was damaged.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns River Ferry returned to service in Mayport Tuesday afternoon.

The JTA took the ferry out of service on Saturday after a part of the boat's steering was damaged. The JTA determined the part had to be replaced entirely.

On Tuesday, the JTA made the repair to the ferry and submitted it to inspection by the Coast Guard, which it passed.

After returning to service, the JTA waived all fees for customers for the remainder of the day Tuesday.