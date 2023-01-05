St. Johns River Ferry set to reopen May 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority says the St. Johns River Ferry will be reopening this week after having services suspended since Jan. 25.

The ferry will resume service Wednesday, May 3, following a ceremony at 8 a.m. It has been out of service for routine maintenance required by the U.S. Coast Guard. Maintenance services included site and safety operational improvements, extension of bulkhead walls, new catwalk accesses and mooring bollards, and bridge gantry preservation and rehabilitation.