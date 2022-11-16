St. Johns sushi restaurant owners plead guilty to harboring undocumented workers

Ge Tang and Yanshen Huang owned and operated Tanks Sushi Bistro Seafood & Steaks. The restaurant has a location in St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two First Coast restaurant owners pleaded guilty to harboring undocumented workers, the State Attorney's Office said in a release on Wednesday.

St. Augustine resident Ge Tang, 41, and St. Johns resident Yanshen Huang, 36, plead guilty to "harboring undocumented aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain", the SAO said. They are both facing up to 10 years in prison for the charge. Their sentencing hearings will begin on January 24, 2023.

Tang and Huang owned and operated Tanks Sushi Bistro Seafood & Steaks. The restaurant has a location in St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra. They employed people who weren't in the United States legally, according to their plea agreement. They did not require workers to provide necessary documentation proving they would work in the US.

Tang and Huang owned two residences which were near one of the restaurants. They were reportedly used to house undocumented workers. They also helped provide transportation between the houses and restaurants each day, according to the SAO. Additionally, the workers were paid in cash without taxes being withheld.