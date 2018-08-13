ST. AUGUSTINE, Fl -- It is a new school year for St. Johns County but for Michael Seidner and his family it's another year of facing an unresolved problem

"Our bus stop is 100 yards from a registered sex offender," he said.

Seidner's two children ride school Bus 148, which picks them up at the stop located at Pine Creek Drive and Rues Landing Road.

"I am concerned for their safety," he said.

A map from the school district paints the picture: A red circle shows the home of a registered sexual offender on Pine Creek. According to state records, he was convicted for possession of a photo/picture showing sexual performance by a child.

The green circle on the map is the bus stop, yards from his home, and the yellow line is the path the children would walk home, it goes in the opposite direction of the sexual offender.

"I refuse to let my daughters make that walk," said Seidner, "We have to go outside of our schedule to pick them up every day."

Last week, Seidner asked the district via email: "How do we get permission to ride Bus 18?"

Why bus 18? It has a stop away from the concerned area and within walking distance of his home.

"Use a little bit of common sense and allow me to use a bus stop that already exists," he said.

Al Pantano, Director of Transportation, said the problem is the stop for Bus 18 is in a gated community, and the district does not have permission to pick up children in that community if they do not live there.

"I'm not trying to make it difficult for anybody," said Seidner, "If I can get permission to ride that bus I would be happy."

Pantano said he understands Seidner's concerns about the sexual offender. He said if Seidner gets permission from the gated community, he will move the children to Bus 18.

He said the current bus stop meets state laws. Even so, after On Your Side began asking questions he had a team member back in Seidner's neighborhood looking for a solution.

He said he has none, he can't move the stop without a way for the bus to turn around.

Seidner has requested permission for his children to enter the gate community to ride Bus 18. He is waiting on a response.

Pantano said if this was the case of a convicted sexual predator the protocol is different and the concerns would have been elevated to a higher level.

