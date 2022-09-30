St. Johns, Nassau County lift evacuation orders following Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the storm clears from the First Coast, evacuation orders are beginning to be lifted on Friday, following Hurricane Ian.
St. Johns and Nassau County officials have lifted evacuation orders, according to press releases from each respective county.
Conditions are still specific to your area, so if you are returning home, please drive with caution.
In St. Johns County, shelters will begin demobilizing before closing at 3 p.m.. For more information, call the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center hotline at 904-824-5550.
In Nassau County, officials in the community are still conducting damage and safety assessments. For more information, please contact Nassau County Emergency Management at (904) 548-0900.