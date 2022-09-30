St. Johns, Nassau County lift evacuation orders following Hurricane Ian

Friday morning, St. Johns and Nassau County lift evacuation orders as the storm clears.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the storm clears from the First Coast, evacuation orders are beginning to be lifted on Friday, following Hurricane Ian.

St. Johns and Nassau County officials have lifted evacuation orders, according to press releases from each respective county.

Conditions are still specific to your area, so if you are returning home, please drive with caution.

In St. Johns County, shelters will begin demobilizing before closing at 3 p.m.. For more information, call the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center hotline at 904-824-5550.