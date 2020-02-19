St. Johns County deputies are asking for help to identify a man who was found dead behind a St. Augustine Family Dollar store on Valentine's Day.

Deputies said around 10 a.m., they found the man dead at 500 State Road 16.

They described him to be white, with a small Celtic type cross tattoo on the inside portion of his right leg, just above his ankle. The man appears to be in his early 40's or early 50's, deputies said. He is approximately six-feet tall and 165 pounds. He has medium-length dark hair and a scruffy short beard that is graying.

He was wearing black flip-flops, khaki cargo shorts, a long sleeve dark grey pullover sweatshirt over a light grey long sleeve sweatshirt.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Detective James Jackson at (904) 209-2142 or email jpjackson@sjso.org.