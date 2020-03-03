The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying a man who allegedly stole from a hardware store along CR-210.

Deputies say the suspect was able to take two rechargeable Dewalt batteries, a charger from a shelf and then ran out of the back door of the business before employees could react.

SJSO describes the man as possibly in his 30’s with multiple tattoos on both arms forming “sleeves”.

Deputies say the man has dark, short/buzzed hair, possibly with a few bald spots. His facial hair was groomed in the shape of a chin strap. Some information suggests the suspect may reside in the Mayport area of Jacksonville.

If you can identify this man, or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Deputy S. Stuart at sstuart@sjso.org.

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office