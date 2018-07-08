The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office discovered a body near Deer Chase Drive that's believed to be missing 20-year-old Arthur Wagner III.

"Artie" was last seen on his yellow dirtbike in the area of Wildwood Drive on Saturday. He is considered endangered because his family said he recently made threats to harm himself.

He is described to be 5'10", 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Early Tuesday morning, SJSO said its Aviation Unit found a body in a retention pond near Wildwood Drive. Investigators found what appeared to be motorcycle tracks leading to the edge of the pond.

The dive team is now searching for the motorcycle.

ON SCENE: SJCSO confirms the have located a body believed to be that of missing man. Crews staged along Deer Chase Dr. near Woodbridge Ln. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/OMRijfpkvr — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) August 7, 2018

SJSO said it couldn't confirm if the body is Wagner. Deputies said the identity will be confirmed with the Medical Examiner.

