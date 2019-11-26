A boil water advisory was issued Tuesday for areas located west of St. Johns Parkway, south of Longleaf Pine Parkway and Cunningham Creek, according to JEA.

The following areas are under the advisory:

Parts of Julington Creek Plantation (south of Durbin Creek Boulevard, adjacent to Flora Branch Boulevard)

Parts of Durbin Crossing (south of Lauriston Drive)

Johns Creek

South Hampton

Shearwater

Cimarrone

Aberdeen

Rivertown

JEA said the advisory is due to a raw water well at St. Johns North Water Treatment Plant testing positive for e. coli.

"The sample point is prior to the water being treated with chlorine for disinfection, and there are no indications of any issues in the distribution system," a news release said.

If you are living in this area, you're asked to boil your water. The advisory is expected to be lifted by Thursday morning at 6 a.m.