'It’s the one time of the year I actually feel like an American': St. Johns County voters talk what's at stake

What's important to you this Election Day? We asked voters that question as they headed to the polls Tuesday.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — What brings you here? Depending on where you live in St. Johns County, voters have city, county, and state races to weigh in on.

What pushes people to the polls may be something off the ballot all together.

Local issues on the ballot include a county wide 1 cent tax increase and local races as well like the school board, but the voters say it’s the state elections and the national issues that are at front of mind.

“Biggest thing for me is the economy," said Troy Taylor. "I think the country has been going in the wrong direction. So I’m hoping to be able to change it here.”

Taylor was walking to his precinct when we caught up with him. He encourages people from all sides to get out and vote.

Mark Tafero said this is one of the times he feels most American: Election Day. He said two issues are at stake this election.

People are lining up to vote in St. Augustine! I have the latest on voter turnout in the county ⬇️ Posted by Leah Shields on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

“The economy of course and female issues, abortions," Tafero said. "Those are probably the two biggest ones.”

As of Election Day morning, voter turnout has been low compared to the last midterms in St. Johns County, according to the Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes.

She said they have 38% voter turn out with vote-by-mail, absentee and early voting.

Oakes is hopeful at least another 60,000 people will practice democracy and cast their ballot on Election day. She wants to see a 60 to 65% voter turnout at least.

“We all should be out here voting," Taylor said.

Before you head out to vote, check your precinct because it may have changed. Go to your county's Supervisor of Elections website for the information on where to vote.