St. Johns County teacher fired after video posted on social media

The St. Johns County School District fired a teacher and coach after a video was posted on social media appeared to show the man trying to solicit sex from a minor Friday night.

In the video, the Creekside High School employee is accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl for sex. The group behind this video is known as ACE, which stands for Alliance Against Childhood Exploitation.

Friday night, First Coast News featured this local organization in a special report called "Predator Hunters." This was all happening around the time our story was airing.

The St. Johns County School District tells First Coast News the teacher was given a termination letter over the weekend. The district also confirms this was the teacher's first year with the district.

First Coast News spoke with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. They say investigators are looking into the matter.