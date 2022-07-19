First Costco in St. Johns County to open August 3

Costco is coming to St. Augustine very soon!

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.

Costco's first storefront in St. Johns County will open in St. Augustine on August 3.

The store will be located at World Golf Village at 655 World Commerce Parkway.

Costco memberships usually start at $60 annually.

The store will reportedly join a growing number of new businesses that are slated to open near the World Golf Village, including GreenWise Market, Parlour Doughnuts and Fancy Q Sushi Kitchen.

Costco has 833 international locations, including 574 in the United States alone, according to its website.

During 2022, the wholesale chain expects to open 13 new locations across the country, from Florida to California.

It also opened two locations in Canada, according to the corporation.