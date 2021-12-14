St. Johns County Sheriff's Office looking to hire more 911 dispatchers as population continues to grow

According to SJSO Director Russ Martin, there are six openings right now out of 45 spots. He said the vacancies are not jeopardizing the public's safety.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is the tenth fastest growing county in the country, according to county officials and Census data from 2010 to 2020.

With that growth, however, comes growing pains, including the need for more 911 dispatchers with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

"When I first started, we had five dispatchers to a shift and now we have up to nine or 10, so it has grown a lot," Heather Myers, supervisor over communications training said.

Myers has been at the communications center for eight years. Since 2010, the county's population has grown more than 40 percent, according to county officials and Census data.

"The population really took a boom over the past few years and obviously it affects everything within the county," Russ Martin, SJSO Director, said. "We want to keep up with the pace of that growth for the county and part of that is constantly educating the public just to get to know what does a comms center do."

Martin said right now, there are six openings out of 45 spots. However, he said the vacancies aren't jeopardizing the public's safety.

“That’s about average [number of vacancies]," Martin said. "It takes about five to nine months to get someone through the process of training and get them independent on the floor and so that is also the concern about the amount of time it takes and processing those applications to get them in the door and to get them in the training process as soon as we can to keep up not only with the growth, but with the attrition that comes along with the comms center."

According to Myers, experience isn't needed, but it does help. If you have experience, she said they provide incentives. Depending on your certificates and years of service, you can get anywhere between $2,000 to $6,000 extra.

Otherwise, a high school diploma or GED is all that's needed. They'll get you certified and trained for a job Myers said is vital to the community.

“Some people in the county may only call 911 one time in their entire life, so it’s very meaningful to us to take that one experience that they have with dispatch and make it as enjoyable as possible, make it something where we’ve helped them," Myers said.