The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying several suspects who were captured on camera allegedly stealing sunglasses.

Deputies say in September, three women were captured on surveillance video at the Sunglass Hut located at 2700 SR 16 in the NE District.

The female in the pink jumpsuit was captured taking 11 pairs of sunglasses as the other two females seemingly distract the store clerk, deputies say.



If you can identify any these individuals or have any information related to this incident, please contact Det. A. Della Porta at adellaporta@sjso.org