St. Johns County Sheriff's Office hosting toy drive Saturday

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, along with the St. Augustine High School Band, will host a toy drive Saturday in St. Augustine.

The toy drive will be at St. Augustine High School and will benefit families who are struggling to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The drive will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m.

People should bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to area families. The sheriff's office will have vehicles on display. Deputies will also be at the drive to meet residents and help spread holiday cheer.

Meanwhile, the St. Augustine High School jazz and concert bands will both perform to bring even more holiday smiles.