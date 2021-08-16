St. Johns County schools report 155 students, staff test positive for COVID-19 | More than 150 others in quarantine

About two-thirds of the schools in the district reported at least one case of COVID-19.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Public School District reported 155 cases of COVID-19 on the district's first day back to school.

There were 95 students and 60 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 between the 46 schools in the district, as well as district departments. In fact, 17 employees not affiliated with a school tested positive for COVID-19 with seven others requiring quarantine.

Of the 95 students who tested positive for COVID-19, Bartram had the most with 17. while eight other students required quarantine.

In all, 33 employees and 135 students required quarantine.

Parents reported the cases prior to the students coming to school, the district said. No one was sent home with COVID-19.

About two-thirds of the schools in the district reported at least one case of COVID-19. The schools with positive cases in either employees or students are: