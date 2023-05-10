St. Johns County Schools under investigation for dress code policy complaints

The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights is investigating complaints of alleged retaliation and discrimination based on sex with enforcing dress code

ST JOHNS, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights is investigating complaints of alleged retaliation and discrimination based on sex in connection with enforcing dress code in St. Johns County Schools.

The Office for Civil Rights says as part of the investigation, it's planning to administer a short survey to students who wish to participate in order to gather information regarding complaint allegations.

In a letter to parents of students enrolled at Creekside, Nease, and St. Augustine High Schools, the Office for Civil Rights says the complaint is filed against St. Johns County School District and not against any individual or student.

No identifying information about the student will be collected. Students do not have to provide their name, parents' names, address, phone number, or other information they could be personally identified.

A link to the survey can be found here.