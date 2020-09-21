St. Johns County schools' dismissals to change starting Oct. 14

There will be a 50-minute adjustment to dismissal times on Wednesdays, Superintendent Tim Forson said.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Dismissal times for schools in St. Johns County will change starting Oct. 14, according to the district's superintendent.

Middle schools will release at 12 p.m., elementary and K-8 academies will release at 12:55 p.m and high schools will release at 2 p.m.