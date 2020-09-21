St. Johns County schools' dismissals to change starting Oct. 14

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Dismissal times for schools in St. Johns County will change starting Oct. 14, according to the district's superintendent.
There will be a 50-minute adjustment to dismissal times on Wednesdays, Superintendent Tim Forson said.
Middle schools will release at 12 p.m., elementary and K-8 academies will release at 12:55 p.m and high schools will release at 2 p.m.
Forson said the adjustments are to give additional time to teachers to develop and enhance their classes. The adjustments also give maintenance and custodians more time to sanatize high traffic areas like corridors, cafeterias and media centers.