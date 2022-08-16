St. Johns County school board candidate, volunteers says they were shot at with Orbeez guns

The incident happened last Sunday at Julington Creek Annex. Racheal Hand says she hopes it wasn’t targeted and the kids were just playing around.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — A honk then a wave, this is what Rachael Hand is doing every day now to win votes for school board.

“Myself my family and my amazing volunteers came here to do some sign waving and provide support and get some name recognition for people who are coming here to vote," said Hand.

However, last Sunday while they were campaigning, Hand says a group of teens drove up and caused trouble.

“Originally threw rocks at us, directly in my direction. Thankfully I didn’t feel anything," said Hand.

The teens drove around the campaign site again and came right back towards hand and her volunteers. This time it was more than just rocks.

“The front passenger slowly pulled a gun out, and it was a fully automatic Orbeez gun I got shot like four or five times," said Hand.

An Orbeez gun shoots gel balls that range from 6 to 8 mm in size.

Olivia Mercer, Hand’s volunteer, says they hit her stomach. She says the teenager shot at waist level down where kids were playing. Mercer says they could have been hurt.

“It was truly terrifying it was a tunnel vision. I focused on getting the tag number and immediately called police," said Mercer.

Mercer and hand say they hope this was all about kids doing something stupid and not a targeted attack.

“You can’t help but to think like what is going and why is it getting this level, so yeah I'm hopeful," said Hand.

First Coast News was at the area where the incident took place and police were patrolling the area.