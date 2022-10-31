One woman objected to a proposed 3,500-home neighborhood in St. Johns County. Now she supports it. Why?

The Greenbriar Helow project in northwest St. Johns County has drawn scrutiny for its size. But one former critic explains what changed her mind.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — "It’s been drastic," Beth Tate said about the amount of change she has seen in northwest St. Johns County since she moved there.

"Since 2003, I guess that’s 19 years, yes," she said.

Last year, when Tate heard about the Greenbriar Helow project that would build 3,500 new homes in various new in-fill neighborhoods and create more than 2 million square feet of commercial space along Roberts Road, Greenbriar Road and Longleaf Pine Parkway, she adamantly opposed it.

"Yes, I did," she said. We didn’t want another blanding Blvd popping up here in the northwest sector of St. Johns County."

However, now she supports the large development.

Why?

Tate and other concerned neighbors met with the landowner, Mr. Joseph Helow, many, many times. He is also one of the developers.Tate said he listened to them, and has now made concessions based on their concerns.

Tate said one of those concessions includes moving a proposed fire station away from homes.

Tate said Helow has also agreed to take one of the areas planned for homes, and will turn it into 60 percent office space, 20 percent neighborhood businesses, and 20 percent homes.

The inclusion of office space means a lot to Tate. "We desperately need in St. Johns County. We have way too much retail."

Tate said Helow is also committing $29M up-front, to start widening roads before construction starts. She said Helow has also promised residents of Oxford Estates, who live directly next door to his new proposed Roberts Village area, would only have certain kinds of businesses close-by.

"They wanted to make sure there weren’t any noisy or smelly businesses in this area here," Tate said.

Certainly there are people still very much opposed to the Greenbriar Helow project. They're concerned about traffic, noise and environmental impacts. One group has started a Facebook page to rally the troops.

As for Tate, she feels the developer/landowner has listened to people’s concerns and made enough concessions so that she can support the new plan.

"There was a feeling in the working group that this was the best we could hope for," Tate noted, "and it sets a benchmark for future developments."