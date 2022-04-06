x
Local News

St. Johns County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics to send gear, supplies to Ukraine

The drive starts at noon on Wednesday, April 6
Credit: St. Johns County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics
St. Johns County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics collecting gear for Ukrainian firefighters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics are donating gear to Ukraine. 

The firefighters are donating their used gear to firefighters in Ukraine as part of a national effort. They will be collecting the gear for shipping on Wednesday at noon at Union Hall, 209 S Ponce de Leon Blvd, Saint Augustine. 

Additionally the firefighters and paramedics will be collecting food and personal supplies, starting Wednesday and running until Saturday, April 16. The supplies will be donated to Ukrainian citizens and refugees. 

St Johns County Professional Firefighters are donating life saving Firefighting gear for the first responders of...

Posted by St Johns County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics IAFF Local 3865 on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

St. Johns County firefighters, paramedics holding drive to donate gear, supplies to firefighters in Ukraine