St. Johns County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics to send gear, supplies to Ukraine

The drive starts at noon on Wednesday, April 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics are donating gear to Ukraine.

The firefighters are donating their used gear to firefighters in Ukraine as part of a national effort. They will be collecting the gear for shipping on Wednesday at noon at Union Hall, 209 S Ponce de Leon Blvd, Saint Augustine.

Additionally the firefighters and paramedics will be collecting food and personal supplies, starting Wednesday and running until Saturday, April 16. The supplies will be donated to Ukrainian citizens and refugees.