JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- School fights are not uncommon. But what happened at Creekside High in St. Johns County has a parent calling for a tougher effort in combating bullying.

"I don't believe they're doing enough," said Nicole Midence.

On Wednesday, Alex, her 17-year-old son was suspended from Creekside for fight days after fighting with another student.

The teenager said it was his response to a bullying problem.

"I was dealing with some dude who was bullying my friend and the deans wouldn't do anything about it," he said.

His friend is fighting a fight of his own; he is battling Leukemia.

"That's who he was bullying -- the kid with cancer," said Alex," I had had enough of it."

Now he wears the scars on his face and on his arm and the suspension notice to show. The infraction is battery; a level four disciplinary action.

"I am not trying to be a superhero or anything, he tells me every day about it," said Alex," he has been complaining."

He had to explain the suspension to his mother, a health care provider, who is concerned about the effects of bullying.

"My son got tired of it seeing this kid treated like that," said Nicole Midence.

Midence is concerned about her son's ability to graduate high school, will be able to return to school?

"I don't want him to be expelled for this," she said, " Yes, he's had behavior issues in the past but it is his senior year and he is trying to move on with his life."

St. Johns County School officials told On Your Side the student is NOT being recommended for expulsion; he may be sent to alternative school.

They say bullying had nothing to do with her son's infraction, it was battery.

As for the alleged bullying, problem officials say it is being addressed at the school level.

Florida Department of Education records show In the 2016-2017 school year there were

49 cases of bullying reported in St. Johns County school district.

That is more than any other type of incident.

Under state law bullying is prohibited and students are encouraged to report it, but it doesn't always happen.

"They don't come to us and tell us when they're being bullied," said Nicole Midence.

She said she would like to see more counselors in the schools addressing the issue.

As for Ale,x he said if he had a second chance he would have handled it differently.

He said the bullying has got to stop.

