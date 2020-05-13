St. Johns County opens free drive-thru COVID-19 test site

Health officials say wait times have been shortest in the afternoon, the site has tested at least 300 people since opening Friday. Important to follow rules.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has opened a new coronavirus diagnostic test site in St. Johns County. It’s a drive-thru style site in the parking lot at the department’s offices, at 200 San Sebastian View in St. Augustine.

“Our goal is to test as many individuals in our county as possible,” department spokeswoman Noreen Nickola-Williams told First Coast News at the site Tuesday.

The testing at the site, which opened Friday and has seen at least 300 people so far, is free of charge. As department spokesman Jake Quigley explained, the test is diagnostic; it does not identify antibodies.

“It tells you, do you have [COVID-19] today,” he distinguished. “Antibody testing tells you, have you had the disease at any point.”

The site is open, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. until noon Sunday. The staff said that, so far, the earliest part of the day has been the busiest.

“We’re seeing anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes in the morning,” Nickola-Williams said of the wait time. “It tends to be that the demand is much higher, so if you come at nine in the morning you can expect to wait.”

The staff is urging test recipients to be prepared for that wait and to know they are asked to stay in their car throughout the process.

“It is probably best that individuals plan their trip accordingly because we do not have bathrooms as part of this drive-thru,” Nickola-Williams cautioned.

She also encouraged people to be aware of the following ‘dos and don’ts’:

Bring photo identification

Bring your own pen

Wear a face mask

Do not bring pets

No more than four people per car

Nickola-Williams said the health department notifies each test recipient of their results by phone, and that based on current volume results have been typically rendered within 24-to-48 hours.

Health department officials said they anticipate having testing available at the site for at least two weeks, very possibly longer.

“While our demand has been very strong, we have not met our capacity,” Quigley said, “so we are certainly very happy and pleased to welcome more people out. If they wish to get a test, testing is available.”