St. Johns County offering low-income seniors assistance with past due energy bills

The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program provides help to an elder who is in immediate danger of losing home energy.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story)

Senior citizens in St. Johns County will now have access to a program that will give them ongoing assistance with their energy bills.

The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program provides assistance for utility bills to an elder who is in immediate danger of losing home energy.

Payments are made to the energy vendor or landlord (if utilities are included with the rent) on behalf of the eligible household that meets income and residency criteria.

Benefit payment amounts are usually determined based on a documented home energy crisis and eligibility guidelines. Those guidelines are listed below.

Elder (60+) must be experiencing a verifiable home energy crisis.

Household income must be below 150% of the federal poverty level.

Utility bills must be past due for assistance with this program.

Applicant is a St. Johns County resident.

Cannot be a resident of a group living facility or a home where cost of residency is subsidized through a program administered by the state.

Cannot be a student living in a dormitory.

Complete the entire EHEAP Application and provide all required documentation (list found at http://www.sjcfl.us/SocialServices/index.aspx).

Each applicant household is allowed up to $5,000 each until told otherwise.

Categories for financial assistance include past-due utility payments for heating/cooling, deposits to restore energy, and late, disconnect, or reconnect fees. Categories not eligible for financial assistance include water, sewer, and garbage charges, meter tampering charges, or return check charges.

The application can be found online by clicking here. Completed applications can be mailed to 200 San Sebastian View, Suite 2300, St. Augustine, FL 32084.