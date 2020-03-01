ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier is closing Monday and will not reopen until May. The pier will be undergoing repairs and rehabilitation, according to the January 2020 St. Johns County Parks and Recreation newsletter.

The north beach access point adjacent to the pier will also be closed during repairs, the newsletter states. The beach access point south of the pier, gift shop, visitor information center, splash park, parking lot and other facilities will remain accessible to the public.