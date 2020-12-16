St. Johns County Sheriff's Office mourns unexpected loss of deputy

The agency posted on Facebook Monday that the incident happened at the home of one of their team members.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is mourning the unexpected loss of one of its own, following an untimely and unexpected medical emergency.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Deputy Coby Seckinger, who is known by many within our community as the human partner to both K-9’s Max and Drake, during his many years as a K-9 handler," the agency said. " Coby also served the agency as both an investigative member of our Clandestine Lab Enforcement Team and Field Training Officer for newly hired deputy sheriff’s."

SJSO says Seckinger was a 16-year employee of the agency and was a recipient of many awards during his tenure, including the Joshua E. Blyer Award, Exceptional Service, Combat, Lifesaving Medals, Sheriff’s Commendations and many letters of commendation.

Seckinger was 42 years old. The agency says his death was seemingly not related to a virus.