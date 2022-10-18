St. Johns County mourns death of Commissioner Paul Waldron

A lifelong resident of St. Johns County, Waldron served as the representative for the County’s southeastern region after being elected in 2016.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County District 3 Commissioner Paul Waldron passed away early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the county.

A lifelong resident of St. Johns County, Waldron served as the representative for the County’s southeastern region after being elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.

As a small business owner, Waldron always brought a business approach to the organizations he served.

“Paul’s passing is a tremendous loss for our County. He was the type of person who was always willing to help. He was not only my colleague and fellow commissioner but also my friend. I will miss him,” said Chairman Henry Dean, District 5 Commissioner.

As commissioner, Waldron served on various committees, including the Northeast Florida Regional Council, the Recreation Advisory Board, and the Tourist Development Council.

“Paul was a great man who loved his family, served his community, and lived by faith. His legacy of public service will live on through the lives of everyone he inspired,” said Hunter Conrad, St. Johns County Administrator. “This community will deeply miss him.”

Waldron was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, according to his daughter.

She previously said he was in the “most critical of conditions” and that because of “complications from the virus, he went into septic shock and many organs are struggling.”

Waldron is survived by his wife of 34 years, Stephanie, and their two daughters, Ashley and Kati.