ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County man claimed a $15 million top prize from the Gold Rush scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that Christopher Frazier, 45, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $10,440,000.

Frazier's winning ticket was purchased for $30 at Welcome Food, located at 11405 San Jose Blvd. in Jacksonville. Welcome Food will receive a $20,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the '$30 Gold Rush Special Edition' are one-in-2.60.