St. Johns County man who died in bulldozer incident "gave the best bear hugs"

Police have released information about the construction worker in which man died while operating a bulldozer. A friend told First Coast News he lit up the room.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — New information was released today in the death of a man at a construction site in St. Johns County last week.

It involves a bulldozer and a man that had an infectious smile.

"Josh was one of the most amazing souls you could come into contact with," friend Robin Sirois told First Coast News.

Josh Longley seemed to make a lot of people happy.

"He would light up the room. His laughter was unique," Sirois said.

And, oh, those bear hugs. She and others mentioned that to First Coast News.

Sirois motioned, "I’m 6 foot tall. He was bigger than me. It was a complete awesome bear hug! You felt your life just melt."

Longley, 35, was operating a bulldozer at a construction site in the Silverleaf neighborhood in St. Johns County last Thursday.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office incident report, a witness said Longley "hit the ditch, he was ejected from his seat (on the bulldozer) launching him forward in to the ditch. The witness stated the bulldozer continued forward as he went to check on him. The witness states when he checked on Joshua, he was not conscious or breathing." The bulldozer continued moving forward.

Longley died at the scene.

When Sirois heard her friend had died, she was "just floored. A very freak tragedy that should not happen to anyone."

J.B. Coxwell is the construction company Longley was working for. It posted online: At J. B. Coxwell we truly think of every employee as family, and we are all feeling this great loss today. We would like to express our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and coworkers.

OSHA is investigating.

Longley lived in Orange Park, loved motorcycles, and his three children. He and his girlfriend just learned she was pregnant days before he died.

Sirois said, "We will make sure all four of his kids will always remember their dad."

Mark Sirois said, "If you needed something, he was there. I never heard the word 'no' come out of his mouth to help somebody. That's just who he was and how we will remember him."

Sirois has a list of things she will miss the most about Longley. She said, "his hugs. His laughter. His personality. Him. Just him."