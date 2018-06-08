Arthur Wagner III, also known as Artie, 20, was last seen on his yellow dirtbike in the area of Wildwood Drive on Saturday.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is seeking Artie because according to family, he is despondent and has recently made threats to harm himself. He is considered missing and endangered.

Artie is 20, 5'10", 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Cook with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304.

© 2018 WTLV