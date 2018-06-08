Arthur Wagner III, also known as Artie, 20, was last seen on his yellow dirtbike in the area of Wildwood Drive on Saturday.

Just talked to St. Johns Co. Sheriff’s office spokesperson. Search for 20yr old St. Augustine man Artie Wagner continues. So far they’ve completed a neighborhood canvas, contacted all friends, checked hospitals and are now reviewing roadway video. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/JWoiSv0hDQ — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaJenaeFCN) August 6, 2018

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is seeking Artie because according to family, he is despondent and has recently made threats to harm himself. He is considered missing and endangered.

Artie is 20, 5'10", 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Flyers posted by loved ones say they don't suspect foul play, but they do believe he may be hurt.

Chuck Mulligan of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said the search for Wagner has been thorough. The department used helicopters, checked hospitals and canvassed the area near Oak Lane off Wildwood Road near US 1 in St. Augustine. Mulligan says officers have been paying close attention to bike and motorcycle trails but it has been challenging due to the dense and thick nature of the woods.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Cook with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304.

© 2018 WTLV