Halloween is the one time of year when you might expect skeletons and goblins around the front yard. You might even use a little theatrics to enhance your decorations or costume. Wayne Francis, a St. Johns County resident, decided on a gruesome message to highlight a scary reality for drivers on the road.

“It is Halloween time, I figured the perfect time for a display like this," Francis said. "It kind of has that shock factor to it."

Francis was planning on a haunted house, instead, he decided on using a junk car that was involved in a real accident to share his message.

“I figured everyone needs to know, this can happen," he said. "It can happen to anyone any time, any day. You, me -- any of us.”

Francis is talking about car crashes, specifically from texting and driving.

If the giant banner with the words "Don't Text and Drive" written across it didn't get the attention of drivers along US-1, the smashed car and mannequins likely would.

“To be frank about it, I’ve almost caused a couple of accidents myself from texting while driving," Francis said. "It’s not only for everyone else but for myself to, to remind me 'Hey, don’t do it. Put it down.'"

Francis put up the display Tuesday and it drew plenty of attention. In about an hour, on his lunch break Wednesday, he had close to a dozen people stop to take pictures of the sprawled out car and mannequins.

Francis said some people have been supportive of the message but others said the display was too graphic and morbid compared to more traditional decorations.

Francis reached out to law enforcement before putting up the display as a courtesy. Since he has received some concerns, he has removed the mannequin under the body of the car and bike.

It's unclear how long Francis will keep the display up but said if it shocks you there is a reason behind it.

“If it makes you feel uncomfortable, it’s supposed to," he said. "I mean, this is a big problem around here."

A problem worth the message and attention that comes with it, both good and bad.

“I’m saying 'Hey, we all do it. Let’s accept it and do what we need to do to change it or else this could really happen,'” he said.