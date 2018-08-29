ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- A St. Johns County man has been arrested after he allegedly drove by an 11-year-old boy and pointed a handgun at him.

An 11-year-old boy picked the suspect, Stacey Ratcliffe, 25, out of a line up as the man who was tapping the side of his white SUV with a handgun, and pointed it at him as he drove past on Allison Avenue.

The boy told police he was so scared he was going to be killed or kidnapped that he jumped into a ditch when it appeared that the SUV was turning around back toward him.

Ratcliffe was alleged to have been driving erratically at the intersection of Allison Avenue and Palatka Boulevard. He was seen by three witnesses driving in the area, according to the St. Johns Sheriff's Office report.

He was later in an accident at Flagler Estates Boulevard and Guzman Avenue where police found the alleged 9mm handgun in his vehicle along with a few rounds of unspent ammunition and a magazine. He was taken in by police and put into a line up where the 11-year-old boy picked him out with no hesitation.

The black eye pictured in his mug shot was due to the accident.

Ratcliffe has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty toward children.

