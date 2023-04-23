St. Johns County inmate located after seen walking into woods

Brendan Kuts, 28, was providing maintenance at the SJSO Training Center as part of a work squad, officials said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office located an escaped inmate on Sunday afternoon after he was seen walking into the woods.

Brendan Kuts, 28, was seen walking on foot into the woods near of Green Acres Road and I-95.He was providing routine maintenance at the SJSO Training Center as part of a work squad.

He was located shortly after he was reported missing. He was missing for around 30 minutes. Deputies asked residents to avoid the area during the search.

Kuts is in prison for felony burglary, according to records.

“This is a prime example of our community partnerships across the board. From our partner agencies immediate response to assist and our residents who contacted the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to provide critical information, this incident was a team effort that resulted in a rapid apprehension of Inmate Kuts," said Sheriff Hardwick.