St. Johns County implements new school bus protocols to adjust to pandemic

The St. Johns County school district's plan: masks, cleaning, assigned seats and more

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been six months since school bus drivers actually drove buses with students on board, and this year things are a lot different.

St. Johns County School District Transportation Director Alfred Pantano said he’s noticed during the first week back at school that fewer students are riding the school bus. One of the district's newer, bigger buses could carry about 75 elementary students, but so far Pantano said he's seen about 40 to 45 students on a bus like that.

He told First Coast News that St. Johns County cannot always space out students in every other seat on a bus.

"There’s no way this county could," he said. "There’s no way I could muster the number of buses and operators. You’re talking about to do that, we’d have to double the fleet and operators. There’s just no way. We have to work within the realities of what we have."

So the district has taken other measures to make sure it’s as safe as possible for students and drivers. Deep sanitizing will happen every 45 days, and there is daily cleaning of hot spots such as "handrails, seat belts and places where children typically put their hands," Pantano said.

Students also have to wear masks on the bus. And if a child comes and he doesn’t have a mask, there are 100 extra masks on every bus.

"We’ve numbered all the seats on the buses similar to an airplane," Panatao explained. "We will assign students to the seats, with the intent that if we do have an issue, we can do some contact tracing to say, 'OK, this child tested positive. What seats are around that child? Who could have had some close proximity or exposure?'"