x
St. Johns County shoe store the Hype Section will give free shoes to student athletes

School staff members can nominate a student athlete of any age to be awarded with a free pair of shoes each week.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County shoe store The Hype Section sells their sneakers to football stars like Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. But they're also looking out for kids who haven't had a chance to become star athletes yet. 

Teachers and other school staff can nominate a Student Athlete of the Week. Each week, the store's owners, Reggie Williams, Carlos Gil and Joshua Purdy, will reward a deserving student athlete in Northeast Florida with a free pair of shoes.

If you have a student in mind, you can email them at contact@hypesection.com.

    

