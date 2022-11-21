St. Johns County shoe store the Hype Section will give free shoes to student athletes

School staff members can nominate a student athlete of any age to be awarded with a free pair of shoes each week.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County shoe store The Hype Section sells their sneakers to football stars like Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. But they're also looking out for kids who haven't had a chance to become star athletes yet.

Teachers and other school staff can nominate a Student Athlete of the Week. Each week, the store's owners, Reggie Williams, Carlos Gil and Joshua Purdy, will reward a deserving student athlete in Northeast Florida with a free pair of shoes.