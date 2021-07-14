HEROIC | St. Johns County firefighters rescue dog from burning home

After the dog was evacuated from the home, crews gave it oxygen before returning the dog to the family.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in St. Johns County heroically saved the life of a family dog trapped in a house fire early Wednesday morning.

In the pre-dawn hours, firefighters responded to a home fire in the 1600 block of Marlee Road West. When crews arrived at the scene, they could see the flames of the fire, the St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

While the family had evacuated the home safely, they told fire firefighters their dog was still inside, according to the SJCFR. Crews quickly entered the home and found the dog.

After the dog was evacuated from the home, crews gave it oxygen before returning the dog to the family.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire with no reported injuries, according to the department. In all, 15 units, including one from Jacksonville, responded to the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.