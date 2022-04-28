x
St. Johns County Fire Rescue mourns loss of Engineer Garrett A. Opper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Fire Rescue is mourning one of their own this week.

SJFR posted on Twitter that Engineer Garrett A. Opper died unexpectedly Wednesday at his home.

"SJCFR is deeply saddened and has extended the Department's heartfelt condolences to his family," the agency said.

Engineer Opper began his career with St. Johns County Fire Rescue in 2016, and in October 2021, he was promoted to the rank of Engineer and assigned to Station 1.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue says it will release further information related to Engineer Opper's funeral services as soon as they become available.

Credit: St. Johns County Fire Rescue
Engineer Garrett A. Opper

Posted by St. Johns County Fire Rescue on Thursday, April 28, 2022

