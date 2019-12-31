ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has a plan to try and keep beach erosion at bay but is hoping for oceanfront property owners’ cooperation.

The county is calling for a $140 million beach renourishment project for 50 years.

“If you are critically eroded, you can apply for and hope to get state and federal funds to restore the beaches,” county commissioner Henry Dean said.

The county has collected easements from about 90 percent of oceanfront property owners to allow the sand to be placed on the beach. The deadline for the easement collection is Dec. 31.

Oceanfront property owner Ervin Bullock has tried to raise awareness to her neighbors that giving easement is in their best interest.

“They don’t know,” Bullock said. She says some residents might ask, “‘What does that mean? I don’t want people on my property.’”

“But they access your property from the ocean pumping sand onto it,” she explained.

Dean says the project will help the participating homeowners but could potentially hurt those who don’t provide easements for the work to be done.

“If we have spots along the beach that don’t get filled in with the beach renourished sand it will lead to scarping the beach,” Dean said. “It will blow out.”

The county expects to miss Tuesday’s deadline for the plans to be made for work and Dean says a new deadline will need to be set for when all homeowners declare whether they will or will not participate.