ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — First Coast News continues its one-year coverage of local farmer, Brian Jones.

"Well, I’ve been doing it more or less my whole life," Brian Jones said as he stood in the middle of a potato field, just about to be harvested.

Every spring, it’s potato harvesting time at his family's Riverdale Farm in western St. Johns County. It is a big production.

He nodded, "It’s a big deal."

One thousand acres of potatoes are plucked from the field, inspected, cleaned and shot into empty semi-trucks before being taken to potato chip factories.

There are many moving parts and many hard-working people. The time it takes for a potato to come in from the field, be graded, get washed and then be placed on a truck takes about 22 minutes. Every truck carries around 50,000 of potatoes.

"Our potatoes here are generally in a bag of chips within 24 hours," Jones said.

This year, the harvest is "on par."

"We had a good growing season. It was a little dry," Jones smiled.

So the crop is good, but getting it off the farm has been slow.

"It’s a little bit slower than normal," Jones said. "We would normally like to see 20 to 30 [truck] loads a day leaving our farm. And we’re probably in the 10 to 15 range."

That’s half of what is usually is moved off the farm.

Why? Because the coronavirus put its roots into the U.S. supply chain.

"The chipping companies that we sell to have a full stock," Jones explained. "They were worried about being completely shut down, so they have a full supply."

Jones said those warehouses are already full of potato chips, and that leaves less room for the chips made from his potatoes.

"It makes us a little bit anxious because we only have a very small window to get this crop out of the ground," he noted.

His family has invested a lot of money in the potato crop.

"So we’ve got a little over $3 million in the ground," Jones said.

He is not having to turn under his crop, yet, like many farmers have had to do.

"It’s always a concern. But we’ve still got May and all of June to get these guys out of here," Jones said pointing to the potatoes in the field.

Jones said if grocery stores would carry more goods harvested or raised in the United States, farmers would not be in this economic dilemma right now.

"Just in Florida alone, we have hundreds of millions of dollars lost because the stores were at capacity with international products," he said.

He encourages customers to buy food grown in the U.S., and he said if it's not in the stores, ask the managers to carry it.

And so Jones, and all of the people bustling in this corner of Florida, work to keep this family business alive.

"This is our one shot to make our money back," he noted.

And it’s not just a business.

"To farm every day, it’s a passion," Jones smiled, "and it’s a love we’ve had for generations, and we want to stay out here for generations to come."

