Dive team searches pond in West Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — On Monday afternoon, a dive team was searching through a pitch-black pond in St. Johns County.

Divers from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office were in a retention pond in the West Augustine community at the corner of West 7th Street and St. Johns Street.

The sheriff's office spokesperson said she could not comment on what was taking place.



However, you could deduce it has something to do with evidence in a homicide case. At least one member of the homicide unit was on scene. And sources told First Coast News, the divers were looking for evidence in a case.

The water was murky and the divers were pulling out all kinds of things such as a turtle shell, toys, and computers.