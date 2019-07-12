The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is the latest agency investigating Corey Binderim, the person of interest in the disappearance of Clay County woman Susan Mauldin.

On Friday, SJSO tweeted that they are looking for any individuals who may have been a victim of Binderim regarding construction fraud.

The sheriff's office said it received a complaint of grand theft by construction. The complaint reportedly states that the victim hired Binderim to complete construction work, but after recieving initial payment via check, Binderim never returned to complete the work, according to the tweet.

This week, Binderim was arrested in Jacksonville by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on forgery charges, unrelated to the disappearance of Mauldin.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Binderim was reportedly doing work on Mauldin's home before her disappearance.

Missing person's poster of Susan Mauldin, provided by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Clay County Sheriff's Office