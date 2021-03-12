St. Johns County deputy taken to hospital for 'possible injuries' after crash during traffic stop

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop on US-1 near Valley Ridge in the northeast part of the county.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County deputy has been transported to the hospital after being involved in a crash while conducting a traffic stop Friday night, according to the sheriff's office.

SJCSO said the deputy was on the passenger side of the stopped vehicle when another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed hit the driver's side. "This reaction caused the deputy to be thrown by the force of the crash," authorities said in a statement.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital to be treated for any "possible injuries," the sheriff's office added.

The occupants of the vehicle that was pulled over were also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.