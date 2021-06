David Kitchens was last seen wearing Black shorts, a gray “Army” t-shirt, and a backpack.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 33-year-old man.

Deputies said David Kitchens was last seen near SR13 and Racetrack Road around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The last known contact with Kitchens was around 10 p.m. Friday night.

He was last seen wearing Black shorts, a gray “Army” t-shirt, and a backpack.

If you have any information about his current whereabouts or have seen Kitchens, please call SJSO at 904-824-8304 or 911.