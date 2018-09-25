The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 12-year-old missing runaway child who was last seen Sunday.

Jada Memory was last seen Sunday evening in the area of Hurst Street and Butler Avenue, according to deputies. She was reported to SJCSO Monday.

Though she is listed as a missing runaway, SJCSO wants the community's help in finding her due to her young age.

If you have any information on Memory's whereabouts, call the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

