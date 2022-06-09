St. Johns County deputies locate woman last seen in 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office has safely located a woman who they say was reported missing in July 2021.
Deputies say Erin M. Law, 39, may be traveling in a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 Silverado.
First Coast News has requested additional information about this case.
SJSO says the incident report is not releasable as it’s still an active investigation.
"We aren’t ruling anything out at this point," said SJSO in a statement. "We are asking the public for help with any information."