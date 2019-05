A student from St. Johns County Day School in Orange Park is in Washington D.C. to compete in the National Spelling Bee.

Eleven-year-old Erik C. Williams is Speller No. 4 in the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Williams is in Group 1, which competes Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4:35 p.m.

If you want to watch Williams compete, click here.

For the complete Spelling Bee schedule, click here.