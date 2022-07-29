St. Johns County couple arrested, a father charged with child abuse, 3-year-old left with significant brain injury

Juan Rivera-Vazquez has been arrested for aggravated child abuse, his 3-year-old child remains in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A three-year-old child remains admitted to Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital with significant brain injury, stemming from abuse charges in November for the father Juan Rivera-Vazquez, according to St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The child is unable to safely eat on their own, requiring a feeding tube, SJSO said.

On Nov. 16, deputies with SJSO and Fire Rescue personnel responded to a residence on Richie Dr. in reference to an unresponsive three-year-old child, according to SJSO.

The child sustained numerous visible injuries, include bruising and swelling to both eyelids and eyebrows, upper left side of their face and additional bruising to the neck, deputies said.

The child was taken to Wolfson’s Hospital in critical condition, and is expected to suffer significant developmental delays for the remainder of their life, SJSO said. Because of the injuries the child suffered, a shortened life expectancy is likely, SJSO said.

Due to the nature and severity of the situation, the Major Crimes Unit began an investigation. A search warrant was obtained for the residence, which was reportedly found to be in deplorable condition. Several items of evidence were collected, to include narcotics, a stolen firearm, and ammunition, according to SJSO.

Interviews were conducted with the child’s father, Juan Rivera-Vazquez and his girlfriend, Katelyn Wills. Both provided statements which ultimately proved to be inconsistent with the facts and evidence, SJSO said.

It was also learned that Juan Rivera-Vasquez was a convicted felon with previous convictions for child abuse, narcotics possession and firearms related charges.

In the subsequent months, detectives with the Major Crimes Unit in conjunction with the University of Florida’s First Coast Child Protection Team determined the child’s life altering injuries were caused by “a traumatic event, due to child abuse, which subsequently stopped the child’s heart and breathing,” SJSO said.

As a result of the interviews, evidence and medical findings, an arrest warrant was obtained for Juan Vazquez for aggravated child abuse, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of marijuana with $175,000 Bond.

His girlfriend, Katelyn Wills is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance with a $25,000 Bond, according to SJSO.